Police hunt continues for man with Sheffield links wanted over murder
A police hunt is continuing today for a man with Sheffield connections who is wanted over a murder.
Detectives investigating the murder of 30-year-old dad, Hemwand Ali Hussain, who was found dead in a house in Hartlepool, believe a man they want to speak to may be in the Sheffield area.
An image of the man has been released by Cleveland Police.
Detectives believe he could hold vital information about the murder on Saturday, September 14.
Three men, aged 22, 31 and 38 have been charged in connection with Mr Hussain’s death.
Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, said: “We’re urgently trying to identify and speak with this man and we would ask that he make immediate contact with us.
“We believe this man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder.
“Detectives have information to suggest he was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class.
"Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach this man but to contact police.”
“Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police on 101 and quote reference number 159141.