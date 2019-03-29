Have your say

Crooks posed as workmen to steal tools and ground maintenance equipment worth tens of thousands of pounds from a Sheffield cricket club.

Hallam Cricket Club revealed yesterday that a storage container at its Crimicar Lane site in Lodge Moor was broken into that morning.

Thieves struck at Hallam Cricket Club this week

It has now emerged that the thieves involved in the raid were dressed as workmen to disguise their actions at around 8.30am.

They used an angle grinder to gain entry to the container, which was alarmed.

Mowers and scarifiers were among the items stolen in the raid.

In a Facebook post, a club member said: “They knew exactly what they were doing and had almost certainly been keeping an eye on what equipment was kept in there.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.