Police issue warning after card skimming device is found on cash machine in Sheffield

A device used by fraudsters to steal bank card details has been found on a cash machine in Sheffield.
It was found by a member of the public using the cash machine at the Co-op on Constable Road, Gleadless Valley, yesterday.
A warning has now been issued by South Yorkshire Police.
In a statement, the force said: “Please be vigilant when using ATMs, always be aware of your surroundings and shield your PIN at all times.
“If something does not look or feel right, do not risk it, report it to the store or bank and use another.”
Card skimming devices capture bank card information to be used by fraudsters.