A pedestrian was struck by a stolen BMW during a police chase through Sheffield, it has emerged.

South Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was hit by white BMW which was stolen in the city earlier this week.

A stolen BMW crashed into a pedestrian in Sheffield

Posting on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday, the force said the car had failed to stop for firearms support group officers and ‘unfortunately collided with an innocent member of the public’ as the driver tried to evade arrest.

The force said the pedestrian 'fortunately' escaped with minor injuries and arrests were made.

It has not yet been disclosed where the collision took place.

More to follow.