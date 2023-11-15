One person believes it would be an 'asset to the area' but not everyone agrees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former supermarket in a popular Sheffield suburb could be set for a new lease of life as a bakery and cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundland initially planned to convert the store on Crookes into one of its PEP&CO clothing and homeware shops before deciding against the move.

Now an application has been made to transform the empty premises into a bakery selling hot food and drink for consumption on site.

A planning application submitted to Sheffield City Council by a company called Bobbi Beans Ltd states that it would be open from 7.30am-8pm Monday to Saturday and from 7.30am-7pm on Sundays.

One member of the public commenting on the application said a new bakery would be 'an asset to the area' where there has not been one since Cooplands closed down 'many years ago'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am very much in favour of shopping locally and this would add to the diversity of shops in Crookes," they added.

But two people have objected to the plans, citing concerns about parking in the neighbourhood and the potential for more littering.