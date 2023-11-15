Crookes: New bakery and cafe planned at former Fultons Foods supermarket in Sheffield
One person believes it would be an 'asset to the area' but not everyone agrees
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former supermarket in a popular Sheffield suburb could be set for a new lease of life as a bakery and cafe.
The Fultons Foods store in Crookes was one of eight across Sheffield which closed after Poundland bought the company, which specialised in frozen food, in 2020.
Poundland initially planned to convert the store on Crookes into one of its PEP&CO clothing and homeware shops before deciding against the move.
Now an application has been made to transform the empty premises into a bakery selling hot food and drink for consumption on site.
A planning application submitted to Sheffield City Council by a company called Bobbi Beans Ltd states that it would be open from 7.30am-8pm Monday to Saturday and from 7.30am-7pm on Sundays.
One member of the public commenting on the application said a new bakery would be 'an asset to the area' where there has not been one since Cooplands closed down 'many years ago'.
"I am very much in favour of shopping locally and this would add to the diversity of shops in Crookes," they added.
But two people have objected to the plans, citing concerns about parking in the neighbourhood and the potential for more littering.
A decision is expected in mid-December.