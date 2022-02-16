A total of eight Fultons Foods shops across the city are set to shut for good, and the locations of those stores have now been confirmed by Poundland, which acquired the frozen food specialist in October 2020.

They are:

Crookes

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fultons Foods store in Manor Top, Sheffield, is among eight across the city which are set to close, Poundland has announced (pic: Google)

Haymarket, Sheffield city centre

The Moor, Sheffield city centre

Middlewood Road, Hillsborough

Main Road, Darnall

Market Street, Woodhouse

Sicey Avenue, Firth Park

Ridgeway Road, Manor Top.

Poundland had converted 11 Fultons stores nationally to either Poundland or PEP&CO clothing and homeware shops but following a review decided to close the remaining 42.

Plans had been announced last October to convert the Fultons Foods store in Crookes into a PEP&CO store, before it was decided not to go ahead with the conversion.

Since taking over Fultons, Poundland has opened chilled and frozen food departments at more than 250 Poundland stores – including several in South Yorkshire – and plans to do so at another 100 this year, with Fultons ‘powering’ this new offering.

More than 50 jobs are at risk due to the planned closures of Fultons Foods stores in Sheffield, but Poundland said it was working to provide other opportunities for those affected.