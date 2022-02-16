Fulton Foods closing: All eight stores shutting for good in Sheffield, with two new Poundland shops planned
The full list of Fultons Foods stores in Sheffield which are set to close has been revealed by Poundland.
A total of eight Fultons Foods shops across the city are set to shut for good, and the locations of those stores have now been confirmed by Poundland, which acquired the frozen food specialist in October 2020.
They are:
Crookes
Haymarket, Sheffield city centre
The Moor, Sheffield city centre
Middlewood Road, Hillsborough
Main Road, Darnall
Market Street, Woodhouse
Sicey Avenue, Firth Park
Ridgeway Road, Manor Top.
Poundland had converted 11 Fultons stores nationally to either Poundland or PEP&CO clothing and homeware shops but following a review decided to close the remaining 42.
Plans had been announced last October to convert the Fultons Foods store in Crookes into a PEP&CO store, before it was decided not to go ahead with the conversion.
Since taking over Fultons, Poundland has opened chilled and frozen food departments at more than 250 Poundland stores – including several in South Yorkshire – and plans to do so at another 100 this year, with Fultons ‘powering’ this new offering.
More than 50 jobs are at risk due to the planned closures of Fultons Foods stores in Sheffield, but Poundland said it was working to provide other opportunities for those affected.
The budget retailer said its programme to bring frozen food to hundreds of Poundland stores and establish specialist frozen distribution capability in Barnsley and Harlow was creating around 1,000 jobs, and it also hopes to reveal details in the coming weeks of two new Poundland stores set to open in Sheffield.