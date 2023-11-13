Kelham Island: Kafe Stannington branches out with new site near Sheffield's trendiest district
A popular Sheffield cafe famous for ‘the best cheese on toast ever’ has opened a second site near Sheffield’s trendiest district.
Kafe Stannington has branched out with Kafe Kelham, in Steelyard Kelham, on Bardwell Road, Neepsend.
The owners say it will offer a slightly smaller menu but still the 'same great tastes and good quality homemade food. Mainly concentrating on our best dishes, which include the best cheese on toast ever, avocado and halloumi, banana bread with seasonal fruits, warm jam and peanut butter and homemade granola'.
Kafe Stannington has been in Stannington Park off Upper Gate Road for several years and has a 4.6 rating out of five from 425 reviews.
Steelyard Kelham was Sheffield's first ‘boxpark’ a hospitality and event space made of shipping containers which matches the area’s industrial feel.