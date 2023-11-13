Kafe Stannington has been in Stannington Park for several years and has a 4.6 rating out of five from 425 reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield cafe famous for ‘the best cheese on toast ever’ has opened a second site near Sheffield’s trendiest district.

Kafe Stannington has branched out with Kafe Kelham, in Steelyard Kelham, on Bardwell Road, Neepsend.

Steelyard Kelham is a hospitality and event space made of shipping containers which matches the area’s industrial feel.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners say it will offer a slightly smaller menu but still the 'same great tastes and good quality homemade food. Mainly concentrating on our best dishes, which include the best cheese on toast ever, avocado and halloumi, banana bread with seasonal fruits, warm jam and peanut butter and homemade granola'.

Kafe Stannington has been in Stannington Park off Upper Gate Road for several years and has a 4.6 rating out of five from 425 reviews.