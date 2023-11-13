LGBTQ+ friendly collective reveals plans for former tea room near Crucible and Lyceum

Plans have been drawn up to open a 'community' drinks venue in the site of a former popular city centre tea room.

The building on Chapel Walk was home to Andrews Tea Rooms for many years, until the well-known business closed for good after lockdown.

Now, an organisation called Gut Level Ltd wants to convert it into a mixed use venue comprising community venue/drinking establishment.

Andrews Café in its heyday on Chapel Walk. Picture: Chris Etchells, National World

Gut level describes itself as a not-for-profit community space and collective that aims to provide social and creative opportunities for underrepresented groups in Sheffield, with a particular focus on LGBTQ+ people and marginalised genders.

It has submitted a planning application for the project to Sheffield Council.

Until recently, Gut Level operated as a music venue, with profits from gigs and club nights funding workshops, equipment access and a community garden for a community of 1,700+ members.

It aims to create a community in which people can share skills, support and inspire each other and dance.

The former Andrews Café site on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, after it had closed. Picture: National World

Gut level is looking to create a members only space. It says in documents which make up part of its application: "In order to minimise disturbance and continue to benefit the marginalised communities who primarily utilise Gut Level Ltd, the organisation are in the process of receiving a member's licence, he benefit of which will minimise who can access the space, by requiring a 48 hour prior signed membership agreement prior to entrance.

"Consequently, all members must adhere to the membership agreement which will reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour."

It plans to provide an inclusive, thriving and diverse place for people with 'protected' characteristics.

Andrews Cafe and Tea room closed down early in 2022, The café, close to Tudor Square and Sheffield’s theatres, had traditionally been popular with theatregoers on their way to shows at the Crucible and the Lyceum, and had run for over 10 years.

Footfall there was described as never returning to pre-lockdown levels.

If the new scheme goes ahead, it will mean another building on Chapel Walk brought into use after the closure.