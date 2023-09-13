Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“It’s not an overstatement to say you’ve ruined the childhood of each of these vulnerable young people,” a Sheffield judge told a ‘depraved’ sexual predator who abused three 12-year-old girls over a period of more than 30 years.

The judge, Recorder Richard Wright KC, made the comments to paedophile, David Hodson, after being read the ‘moving’ personal statements of girls he subjected to sickening sexual abuse, and then tried to silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Hodson, after abusing the young girls, warned them not to tell anyone, claiming to one of the complainants that it ‘wouldn’t matter’ if she came forward because ‘no-one would believe her’.

72-year-old David Hodson has been jailed, after pleading guilty to offences of indecency with a child; three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and attempting to cause / incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity

But after the courageous complainants found the strength to report his offending, Hodson, aged 72, was charged with, and subsequently pleaded guilty to, multiple sex offences.

As he sat in the dock during a hearing held on September 11, 2023, Hodson was also forced to hear, through their statements, the details of the prolonged and devastating trauma his victims are still forced to live with, after subjecting them to what Recorder Wright described as ‘depraved sexual attentions’.

After finally being given a voice, one of the complainants described how in the years following Hodson’s abuse, it continued to have a pervasive impact on her life, manifesting in the form of suicide attempts, self-harm, anxiety and nightmares, self-medicating; and had also resulted in her not sitting her GCSEs, after her doctor signed her off from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m determined to not let what he did ruin any more of my life,” she said.

Another of the complainants described how she is working hard to move on with her life, and knows she needs counselling, but said she ‘still finds it so hard to talk about what happened’.

A third complainant described the damage caused by Hodson as being ‘irreparable,’ and said many of the issues stemming from his abuse have permeated into her adult life, leaving her with post-traumatic stress disorder and body issues.

Hodson, care of Rotherham General Hospital, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to offences of indecency with a child; three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and attempting to cause/ incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodson had tried to claim through his barrister, Helen Chapman, that he felt ‘genuine remorse for the way he conducted himself with these three victims’ and had demonstrated that through his guilty pleas.

But after reading Hodson’s pre-sentence report, in which he had the audacity to describe one of the young girls he abused as ‘promiscuous,’ Recorder Wright said it was clear the only ‘real remorse’ he feels is ‘towards himself’.

Read More Green and Lib Dem councillors ‘disappointed’ by Sheffield Labour suspensions

Recorder Wright told Hodson: “I reject that your guilty pleas have anything to do with any real remorse felt by you.”

He added: “It’s not an overstatement to say you’ve ruined the childhood of each of these vulnerable young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Chapman continued by saying Hodson would say he is ‘deeply sorry’ and not just for himself, but to the children he abused, as well as for the ongoing consequences of his actions.

Hodson had tried to claim through his barrister, Helen Chapman, that he felt ‘genuine remorse for the way he conducted himself with these three victims’ and had demonstrated that through his guilty pleas. But after reading Hodson’s pre-sentence report in which he had the audacity to describe one of the young girls he abused as ‘promiscuous,’ Recorder Wright said it was clear the only ‘real remorse’ he feels is ‘towards himself’.

She said Hodson had made an attempt on his life in the months since proceedings against him were launched; and also had a list of ‘physical health conditions,’ the nature of which was not disclosed in open court, to contend with.

“He knows that to order to really rehabilitate he will have to engage in proper, constructive work in a custodial setting,” Ms Chapman told the court.

Recorder Wright jailed Hodson for seven years, six months and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, and sex offender notification requirements, which will be in place for the remainder of the pensioner’s life.