Green and Lib Dem councillors ‘disappointed’ by Sheffield Labour suspensions

Green and Liberal Democrat councillors have voiced their ‘disappointment’ at seven Labour councillors being suspended by the national party for defying the whip in a landmark local plan vote.

The councillors are: former Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox, former deputy leader Julie Grocutt, former chair of finance Bryan Lodge as well as senior councillors Denise Fox, Tony Damms, Garry Weatherall and Dianne Hurst.

They said: “Sheffield is on the up and Labour is focused on delivering for local people. Any action by councillors who are not on board will not be tolerated.”

Sheffield Council operates in a committee system and by a coalition between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Soon after news broke of the suspensions, the Lib Dems and Greens published statements expressing their disappointment.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, leader of the Green Party said: “It is disappointing that some Labour councillors were prepared to scupper the local plan but equally disappointing to see the Labour Party, in London, intervening yet again in Sheffield affairs. Keir Starmer’s Labour simply doesn’t know how to handle diverse opinions.”

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Liberal Democrats, also raised concern about the national party interfering in Sheffield politics.

He said: “The question me and my colleagues are asking now is: who really runs Sheffield?

“What is the point of Sheffield’s residents voting for Labour politicians, or of going to them with their concerns, when they are not able to act in the best interests of Sheffield residents?

“This raises huge questions about what will happen in future when other big and controversial decisions are put before local Labour councillors. How on earth are they going to stand up for local residents when the national party will swing in to suspend them if they don’t toe the line?”

The councillors were notified of their suspension on the morning of Monday, September 11 and told they could not discuss the matter with anyone or they would risk further discipline.

However, they released a joint statement to the press later that day defending themselves.

The councillors said they were “standing up for the communities across the South East” who responded “loudly and in numbers” against plans for a gypsy and traveller site and light industrial use at Eckington Way in Beighton.

Most of the councillors have served for more than 20 years and this is the first time any of them have defied the whip.

They said: “The actions of the Sheffield Labour Group in canvassing the Labour Party to suspend us for standing up for democracy does leave a nasty taste in the mouth.”

Labour’s National Executive said the suspension was open ended while it carries out investigations.

The suspension is administrative meaning the councillors will remain Labour, not become independents, and will be expected to vote with Labour at council meetings but they are banned from attending party meetings.