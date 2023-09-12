Police have now confirmed that 14-year-old girl from Barnsley reported missing earlier this week has now been found.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday, September 12, 2023) that Eevie has now been found 'safe and well'

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find Eevie last night (Monday, September 11, 2023), with the known last sighting of her in Brierley, Barnsley at around 3pm on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

They said: "We are delighted to be able to tell you that Eevie, aged 14, from Barnsley, who we had appealed to find has been located safe and well.