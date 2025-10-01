A gunman is at large after a 32-year-old man was shot dead in a Sheffield city neighbourhood last night - here is everything we know so far.

Several streets leading off of the junction of Watery Street and St Philip’s Road, closed to Ponderosa Park, in Upperthorpe, are under police guard today (October 1) following a murder overnight.

A white Mercedes A Class hatchback on Watery Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, is at the centre of a police investigation today (October 1) following a fatal shooting at around 10pm on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man. | National World

The victim - who has not yet been named - was shot at around 10.09pm yesterday (September 30) in an incident involving a white Mercedes A Class hatchback.

And it was the second shooting in the city in 24 hours, following a gun attack in Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.

The shooter in the Blayton Road incident is also at large.

South Yorkshire Police says that incident and the Upperthorpe attack are not related.

Here’s everything we know so far.

The police cordon in place in Upperthorpe this morning (October 1). | Alastair UIke

Man shot dead near Ponderosa Park

- Police were called at 10.09pm last night (Tuesday, September 30, 2025) following a report that a man had been shot in Watery Street, near the junction with St Philip's Road.

- The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him and he died shortly after arriving. He has not been publicly named.

- A cordon was established at the crime scene, with officers closing the junction of Netherthorpe Road, Watery Street and St Philip’s Road. At least eight police vehicles were pictured at the scene.

- Also pictured inside the cordon and seemingly central to the investigation is a white Mercedes A Class hatchback. Today, a white plastic sheet was laid over all four of the car’s windows, either to prevent rain from entering or to obscure what could be seen inside from the view of pedestrians. The car’s rear lights remained switched on when The Star visited the scene at 8am this morning.

- Several yellow evidence markers were laid across the road around five to 10 metres to the rear of the Mercedes.

- As of the latest police update at 1pm on October 1, no one has been arrested over the shooting.

This white Mercedes A Class hatchback is within the police cordon and appears to be at the centre of the investigation. Yellow evidence markers can be seen in the road nearby. | National World

Is the Upperthorpe shooting related to the Pitsmoor shooting?

The murder in Upperthorpe came just 11 hours after another shooting at a property on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.

In the early hours of September 30, South Yorkshire Police mobilised its armed response unit to the residential street following reports of a gun attack.

There they found damage to a property that is said to have been ‘consistent with a firearm discharge’.

No one is believed to have been injured and the shooter in this attack is also still at large.

The cordon is in place near to Ponderosa Park in Upperthorpe. | Alastair Ulke

What have the police said?

Following the Pitsmoor shooting, Detective Inspector Claire Moss of SYP’s Armed Crime Team said the force had “zero tolerance towards gun crime” and would “relentlessly pursue those who use weapons.”

She said: “Every time a discharge occurs in our city, it puts lives at risk. We are working at pace to find those responsible, and bring them to justice, but we are stronger with your help and rely on information from local people to help us build up a full picture of what has happened.”

Today, following the Upperthorpe murder, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: "This is a devastating incident which has cut short a young man's life and will no doubt cause considerable concern in the local community.

"Gun crime has absolutely no place in South Yorkshire and I want to assure residents and the victim's family and friends that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working relentlessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.

"If you live in the Upperthorpe area, you will see an increased police presence and I would urge you to please speak to our officers if you have any concerns you wish to raise.

"Thank you to those who have already provided information to our investigative team. If you know something that could help us but are yet to get in touch, then I would urge you to please contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from those with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and you can submit this footage directly to our investigative team via our Major Incident Public Portal."

What can I do if I have information?

Upperthorpe: Anyone with information about the fatal shooting in Upperthorpe should call 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025.

Pitsmoor: Anyone with information about the shooting at the property in Pitsmoor should call 101, quoting incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.

In both cases, information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

