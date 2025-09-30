Police have removed the cordon around the scene of a reported shooting in Sheffield this morning.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were alerted to a gun attack on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 2.40am this morning, with armed police deployed in response.

Throughout the rest of the morning, a police cordon was in place, with a number of force vehicles filling the street and CSI attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures have revealed the damage after police responded to reports of a shooting this morning. | Paul Atkin

Latest pictures from the scene show the damage to a property following the reported shooting.

Glass in the window a door has been entirely shattered, with a large hole in the side.

Meanwhile a circular hole can be seen in the in another window.

Police have said the damage is ‘consistent with a firearm discharge’, though add that no occupants were injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of SYP’s Armed Crime Team, said: “We have zero tolerance towards gun crime in South Yorkshire, and will relentlessly pursue those who use weapons with intent to cause harm and fear in our communities.

“Every time a discharge occurs in our city, it puts lives at risk. We are working at pace to find those responsible, and bring them to justice, but we are stronger with your help and rely on information from local people to help us build up a full picture of what has happened.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information that can help and urge you to speak to us – or to Crimestoppers anonymously if you’d prefer not to contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers will remain in the area today, and I encourage anyone who is worried to speak to them; they are there for you.”

Armed police responded at around 2.40am after reports of the shooting first came in. | Paul Atkin

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.

You can also contact SYP online here.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.