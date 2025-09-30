Blayton Road: Window shattered and bullet holes visible as police lift cordon from Sheffield shooting scene
South Yorkshire Police were alerted to a gun attack on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 2.40am this morning, with armed police deployed in response.
Throughout the rest of the morning, a police cordon was in place, with a number of force vehicles filling the street and CSI attending.
Latest pictures from the scene show the damage to a property following the reported shooting.
Glass in the window a door has been entirely shattered, with a large hole in the side.
Meanwhile a circular hole can be seen in the in another window.
Police have said the damage is ‘consistent with a firearm discharge’, though add that no occupants were injured.
Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of SYP’s Armed Crime Team, said: “We have zero tolerance towards gun crime in South Yorkshire, and will relentlessly pursue those who use weapons with intent to cause harm and fear in our communities.
“Every time a discharge occurs in our city, it puts lives at risk. We are working at pace to find those responsible, and bring them to justice, but we are stronger with your help and rely on information from local people to help us build up a full picture of what has happened.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information that can help and urge you to speak to us – or to Crimestoppers anonymously if you’d prefer not to contact police.
“Our officers will remain in the area today, and I encourage anyone who is worried to speak to them; they are there for you.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.
You can also contact SYP online here.
Information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.