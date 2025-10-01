A murder probe has been launched after a 32-year-old man was shot dead in a city neighbourhood overnight, police confirmed moments ago.

Police were called at 10.09pm last night (Tuesday, September 30, 2025) following a report that a man had been shot in Watery Street, near the junction with St Philip's Road.

The man, who has not yet been named, was rushed to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police has now (Wednesday, October 1, 2025) confirmed that despite the best efforts of medics, the man could not be saved and died in hospital a short time later.

The scene in Upperthorpe this morning (Wednesday, October 1, 2025), following the fatal shooting | Alastair Ulke

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "This is a devastating incident which has cut short a young man's life and will no doubt cause considerable concern in the local community.

"Gun crime has absolutely no place in South Yorkshire and I want to assure residents and the victim's family and friends that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working relentlessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.

"If you live in the Upperthorpe area, you will see an increased police presence and I would urge you to please speak to our officers if you have any concerns you wish to raise.

"Thank you to those who have already provided information to our investigative team. If you know something that could help us but are yet to get in touch, then I would urge you to please contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from those with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and you can submit this footage directly to our investigative team via our Major Incident Public Portal."

A scene remains in place in Watery Street between the junctions where it meets Meadow Street and Montgomery Terrace Road as officers continue with their enquiries.

There will also be additional officer patrols in the local area, the force spokesperson said.

A white Mercedes A Class hatchback vehicle, with a white covering over the left side of the vehicle, could be seen within the scene first thing this morning.

The man’s death marks the second reported shooting in Sheffield yesterday, with police also investigating an incident in which a gunman allegedly opened fire, causing damage to a property located in Blayton Road, Pitsmoor in the early hours of yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star, however, that the two incidents are not thought to be linked.

Anyone with information on the fatal Upperthorpe incident is asked to contact police.

You can do that by visiting South Yorkshire Police’s Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, you can also contact police by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 1026 of September 30, 2025 when you get in touch.

To pass on information concerning the Pitsmoor incident, please use the above contact details for the police, and quote incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.