The cordon is in place in the Upperthorpe area of the city, affecting Upperthorpe Road, Watery Street and St Philip’s Road.

As these pictures from the scene show, the large cordon is covering a large space near to Ponderosa Park.

A white Mercedes A Class hatchback vehicle, with a white covering over the left side of the vehicle, can be seen within the scene.

It is not clear as to whether this is in order to preserve evidence as rain continues to fall this morning (Wednesday, October 1, 2025), or if its presence has another purpose.

At least eight police vehicles and around a dozen officers were present just moments ago.

The cordon and resulting closures are affecting people during rush hour this morning, as they try to make their way to school and work.

Police have not yet released any details on the nature of the incident, but we will be providing updates throughout the morning as soon - as more information can be confirmed.

