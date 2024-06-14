Three men deny murdering Sheffield dad-of-two Kevin Pokuta who was gunned down in the street
19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, and died in hospital the following day as a result of his injuries.
Leon Waite, aged 27, formerly of Denholme Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, and 25-year-old Lester Ramsey, formerly of Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield and Jake Brown, aged 22, formerly of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, have all been charged with Mr Pokuta’s murder.
The three defendants entered not guilty pleas to the charge of murder during the course of a brief Sheffield Crown Court hearing this afternoon (Friday, June 14, 2024), which concluded a few moments ago.
Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey, Mr Brown, along with a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, also entered not guilty pleas to one count of conspiracy to rob and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, both of which are alleged to have been committed on December 11, 2023.
Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey and Mr Brown also entered not guilty pleas to an additional charge of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life on December 12, 2023.
Mr Waite also denied an offence of attempted murder dating back to December 12, 2023, during this afternoon’s hearing.
Following their denials, Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey, Mr Brown and the boy will now stand trial in front of Mr Justice Lavender at the same court in October this year.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, remanded Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey and Mr Brown into custody, and released the juvenile defendant on bail.
Mr Pokuta leaves behind two children, who were aged just seven-months and two-years-old at the time of his death.