Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men are now due to stand trial accused of murdering a Sheffield dad-of-two, after entering not guilty pleas during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held this afternoon.

19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, and died in hospital the following day as a result of his injuries.

19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, and died in hospital the following day as a result of his injuries | NW/Submit

Leon Waite, aged 27, formerly of Denholme Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, and 25-year-old Lester Ramsey, formerly of Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield and Jake Brown, aged 22, formerly of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, have all been charged with Mr Pokuta’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three defendants entered not guilty pleas to the charge of murder during the course of a brief Sheffield Crown Court hearing this afternoon (Friday, June 14, 2024), which concluded a few moments ago.

Read More Two men charged with murder of Sheffield dad Kevin Pokuta gunned down in city neighbourhood

Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey, Mr Brown, along with a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, also entered not guilty pleas to one count of conspiracy to rob and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, both of which are alleged to have been committed on December 11, 2023.

Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey and Mr Brown also entered not guilty pleas to an additional charge of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life on December 12, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Man accused of shooting Kevin Pokuta in Sheffield to appear in court charged with murder

Mr Waite also denied an offence of attempted murder dating back to December 12, 2023, during this afternoon’s hearing.

Following their denials, Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey, Mr Brown and the boy will now stand trial in front of Mr Justice Lavender at the same court in October this year.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, remanded Mr Waite, Mr Ramsey and Mr Brown into custody, and released the juvenile defendant on bail.