A second person has now been charged in connection with the death of a teenage dad-of-two who died after being fatally shot in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, and died in hospital the following day as a result of his injuries. A 17-year-old boy charged in connection with Kevin's death appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, March 28, 2024)

He leaves behind two children, aged just seven-months and two-years-old.

South Yorkshire Police has now charged a second person in connection with Kevin's death, a spokesperson for the force confirmed this afternoon (Thursday, March 28, 2024).

The spokesperson said: "Yesterday (Wednesday, March 27) a 17-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life."

"The 17-year-old was remanded and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court today (March 28), where he was released on conditional bail until his next appearance on April 26, 2024."

His arrest brings the total up to 13 made in connection with the death of Kevin.

Last month (February 2024), Jake Brown, aged 22, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, was charged with Kevin's murder.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, February 28, 2024 charged with the offence.