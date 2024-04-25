Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Kevin Pokuta, who was shot dead in a Sheffield neighbourhood last year.

19-year-old Kevin Pokuta was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, and died in hospital the following day as a result of his injuries.

Kevin Pokuta was wounded in a shooting on Page Hall Road at around 12.38am on Tuesday (December 12) before he sadly died of his injuries in hospital the next day. He was 19

He leaves behind two children, aged just seven-months and two-years-old.

Leon Waite, 27, formerly of Denholme Close, Sheffield, and 25-year-old Lester Ramsey, 25, formerly of Skelton Close, Sheffield, have both been charged with Kevin’s murder, along with offences of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Kevin Pokuta died at the age of 19

Both men appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, April 24) and have been remanded in custody until their next appearance on June 14, 2024. The total number of people charged in relation to the investigation is now four, with 15 arrests made in connection to the death of Kevin so far.

Jake Brown, 22, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, charged with Kevin's murder in February.