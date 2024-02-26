Man accused of shooting Kevin Pokuta in Sheffield to appear in court charged with murder
A 22-year-old man charged with a fatal shooting in a Sheffield street is to appear at court today.
Jake Brown, from Sheffield, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kevin Pokuta in Page Hall in December last year.
He was also charged over the weekend with the attempted murder of a second person.
He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.
Kevin Pokuta, a dad-of-two, was shot on Page Hall Road, Sheffield in the early hours of Tuesday December 12. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.
A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.