A 22-year-old man charged with a fatal shooting in a Sheffield street is to appear at court today.

Jake Brown, from Sheffield, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kevin Pokuta in Page Hall in December last year.

He was also charged over the weekend with the attempted murder of a second person.

He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Kevin Pokuta, a dad-of-two, was shot on Page Hall Road, Sheffield in the early hours of Tuesday December 12. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.