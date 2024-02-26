News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Man accused of shooting Kevin Pokuta in Sheffield to appear in court charged with murder

He was also charged with the attempted murder of a second person
By David Walsh
Published 26th Feb 2024, 06:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old man charged with a fatal shooting in a Sheffield street is to appear at court today.

Jake Brown, from Sheffield, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kevin Pokuta in Page Hall in December last year.

A man accused of shooting Kevin Pokuta is to appear in court.A man accused of shooting Kevin Pokuta is to appear in court.
A man accused of shooting Kevin Pokuta is to appear in court.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also charged over the weekend with the attempted murder of a second person.

He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Kevin Pokuta, a dad-of-two, was shot on Page Hall Road, Sheffield in the early hours of Tuesday December 12. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

Related topics:ShootingSheffieldHospitalPeople