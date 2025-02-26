More than two thirds of offenders caught with knives in South Yorkshire avoid jail

Two thirds of offenders caught with a knife in South Yorkshire last year avoided jail, new figures show.

The proportion of criminals caught with a knife and who received a suspended prison sentence also hit a record high last year.

A knife crime charity said the figures show the justice system is not working as a deterrent or as a means for rehabilitating offenders.

New figures released by the Ministry of Justice show 118 of the 459 convictions recorded by South Yorkshire Police for possession of an article with a blade or point in the year to September led to a suspended sentence.

It meant suspended sentences made up 26 per cent of convictions.

This was the highest figure since current records began in 2014.

In South Yorkshire, 140 of those caught with a knife received an immediate prison sentence – accounting for 31 per cent of convictions.

Of the rest, 99 received a community sentence, and 49 were cautioned.

Across England and Wales, the number of suspended sentences handed to people convicted of possessing a knife has reached its second highest point in a decade, while the number of total convictions remained stable.

A total of 4,303 suspended sentences were issued for possession offences in the year to September – up from 4,144 in the previous 12 months and a significant increase on the 2,347 in the year ending September 2014.

The home secretary will visit South Yorkshire amid concerns over knife crime.

These accounted for 25 per cent of all convictions for possession.

The figures come as ministers announced a raft of anti-knife crime measures to tackle the supply of knives online.

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said there was a "severe disconnect" between the severity of knife crime and justice for victims.

More than 30 per cent of those caught with a knife received an immediate prison sentence. | National World

He added: "It begs the question: how can we effectively address knife crime when the very system meant to deter and punish offenders appears to be under such immense strain?

"This data shows that the current system is not working, either as a deterrent or by providing the necessary rehabilitation to reduce reoffending."

A government spokesperson said sentencing in individual cases was a matter for the independent judiciary, which has "has a broad range of sentencing powers to deal effectively and appropriately with offenders".

They added: "We will pursue every avenue to protect young people.

"This is why we are bringing in Ronan’s Law to stop knives from being sold illegally online, why we have banned zombie style knives and machetes and why we are delivering 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers to make our communities safer.

"But young people must also be supported so we are developing a Young Futures programme to intervene earlier to steer children away from falling into crime."

Last week, The Star revealed the home secretary Yvette Cooper would be visiting the region amid local concerns over knife crime.

The visit was agreed with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, but a Home Office spokesperson would not confirm when the trip had been arranged for.