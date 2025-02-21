Sheffield came to a stop this afternoon for the funeral of a “cheeky, funny” teenage boy who was fatally stabbed at school.

More than a thousand people gathered at Sheffield Cathedral today for the funeral of teenage stabbing victim Harvey Willgoose.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Sheffield Cathedral today (February 21) for the funeral of teenager Harvey Willgoose, 15, who was stabbed to death at his school at All Saints Catholic High School. | Dean Atkins

The young Blades fan died just three weeks ago on February 3 in a major incident at All Saints Catholic High School. He was 15.

Those who couldn’t be one of the 750 people inside the church today congregated outside to watch the service, which was broadcast on a big screen.

Silence fell over the square as Harvey’s coffin, decorated top to bottom with Sheffield United’s colours and badge, was carried inside. As he arrived, singing by a choir inside rang out in the city centre.

“None of us want to be here,” said the Dean of Sheffield, Reverend Abigail Thompson, who led the service. “None of us want to be attending Harvey’s funeral. But we are here, and we are here for each other. And we are here to celebrate Harvey’s life, and most especially support his family.”

Harvey's coffin, bedecked in the colours and badges of Sheffield United, is carried inside Sheffield Cathedral. | Dean Atkins

Tributes included a poem by his sister Sophie, a reading by his uncle Simon, and memories from his young cousin of their time growing up together.

The gathering heard how Harvey loved fishing since he was a child with his grandad, John, and that fishing with his friends was “his favourite thing to do.”

He was a lifelong fan of Sheffield United and held season tickets with his dad, Mark, until he grew up and “it came time to sit on the kop with his friends.”

He also played football for Beighton Magpies and cricket for Waleswood Sports Cricket Club.

Revd Thompson told the gathering of the many happy memories she had heard from his family, like the “fantastic family holidays” in Scarborough and Portugal that were marked with “singing, laughter and dancing.”

Harvey's coffin, decorated with flowers spelling 'Goose,' arrives at Sheffield Cathedral. | Dean Atkins

The Reverend said: “Harvey was loving, kind, and had an ability to talk to anyone. He made people laugh, and he lit up the lives of others. He was known for the way he made friends with anyone.”

Reverend Thompson also read out a heartbreaking tribute by Harvey’s best friend, Jake, who wrote: “Harvey wasn't just my best friend. He was my brother.

“From the time we were little we did everything together. We made memories I will cherish forever.

“He was kind, funny and full of life.

“He had this way of making anyone feel special and of lighting up any room he was in just by being in it.

Harvey's mother, Caroline, comforts a young member of the family outside Sheffield Cathedral following the service. | Dean Atkins

“It breaks my heart that he was taken from us so soon in a way that never should have happened.”

Another tribute came from a card sent to Harvey’s family by a teacher at All Saints Catholic High School, Mrs Longley, who wrote: “Thank you for helping me to fall in love with my job and making me laugh every day.

“Your cheeky smile really lit up every corridor you walked down and every room you were in.”

The crowds of mourners outside wore a mixture of formal wear, Sheffield United tops and t-shirts emblazoned with Harvey’s face. It was apparent scores of well wishers would have had to have taken afternoons off work to come pay their respects, while teenagers on their half-term break turned out in droves.

Many broke out in tears as the broadcast held on Harvey’s coffin as the song ‘Ho Hey’ by The Lumineers was played to the crowd.

Inside, family members were invited to come forward and light candles.

As the service played for attendees on the big screen outside, it was marked by a grief-stricken silence, with quiet, stifled crying.

It stayed that way for the entire hour. But finally, the quiet was broken by a 30-second long round of applause as Harvey’s coffin was brought back outside and driven away, his family in tow.

The three weeks since Harvey’s death made it apparent the huge turnout today was never in doubt. An anti-knife-crime peace march in his memory on February 8 saw hundreds turn out in support for his family. A petition calling for stricter laws against youth knife crime has topped over 38,000 signatures, and a GoFundMe campaign to pay his funeral costs raised over £27,000.