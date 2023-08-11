The 28-year-old was found with stab wounds to his chest and taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after another man, aged 28, was stabbed to death in Barnsley town centre.

Emergency services were called at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 9, to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address on Newton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found a 28-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man, aged 28, was stabbed to death in Barnsley town centre. File photo

A 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Thursday, August 10, on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody. Police said enquiries are ongoing.

'A truly awful incident'

Detective Inspector Matthew Bolger, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This is a truly awful incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life. I know there will be concerns from the community and I can assure residents we have dedicated teams working around the clock to investigate what has happened.

"We are actively pursuing lines of enquiry and we will work relentlessly to trace those behind this tragedy and bring them to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are now appealing for people in the community to come forward with information which may help us piece together the circumstances which led to this young man's death."

Third murder investigation in space of one week

The tragic incident is one of three fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire in the space of a week.

On Saturday, August 5, 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell died following an incident inside a house on Main Street, in Sprotborough, Doncaster.

And on Wednesday, August 9, a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death in Westfield, Sheffield.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing in Barnsley is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via its new online live chat, its online portal or by calling 101. They should quote incident number 1033 of August 9.