Sheffield murder investigation: Woman, 32, arrested after man in his 70s stabbed to death in Westfield

South Yorkshire Police were called to the Shortbrook Close on Wednesday to reports a man has been found with suspected stab wounds to the chest.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in his 70s in Westfield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his 70s in Westfield, Sheffield.

Officers were called to parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, August 9, to reports a man, believed to be in his 70s, had been found with suspected stab wounds to his chest.When police and the ambulance service arrived, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Yesterday, the Lower Shortbrook Open Space was cordoned off in its entirity as officers investigated the attack.

The force has said enquiries are still ongoing and the local community will continue to see an increased presence in and around the Westfield area.

