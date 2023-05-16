The 10 men pictured here have all been jailed during hearings held at Sheffield Crown Court in May 2023.
Clockwise from top left: Roger Allen; Louis James and Dereck Owusu (second from top left); Shaun Mason (second from top right); John Copeland (top right); Andrew Hague (bottom right); John Farrell (second from bottom right); Stuart Muirhead (second from bottom left) and Luke Comer and Jack Flint-Downing (bottom left) Photo: SYP
2. Andrew Hague: Man jailed for life with minimum 17-year term for murdering next door neighbour in 'barbaric and evil' attack
Andrew Hague, aged 31, formerly of Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 17 years for the murder of his next-door neighbour, Simon Wilkinson, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Hague beat 50-year-old Mr Wilkinson to death in an unprovoked assault outside the flats they both lived in on Fox Hill Road, in Fox Hill, Sheffield, with numerous people witnessing the savage killing on the evening of Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
As she sent Hague to begin a life sentence, Judge Sarah Wright described the attack upon Mr Wilkinson as being ‘ferocious and brutal’.
“This was an unremitting and merciless attack upon a neighbour of yours where you took the decision during the savage assault to kill him,” Judge Wright told Hague. Photo: Submit
3. Shaun Mason: 16 months' custody for callous criminal who stole pensioner's wedding rings during burglary
Shaun Mason, aged 55, broke into the pensioner’s property in the East Herringthorpe area of Rotherham on Thursday, April 6, 2023, taking her television, money and wedding rings. She returned home after shopping to find her property ransacked.
Mason was arrested by officers in the Neighbourhood Crime Team (NCT) in Rotherham, who specialise in the investigation of serious acquisitive crime.
Detective Constable Jack Mitchell said: “Mason was quickly identified as being responsible for the burglary, as he’d smashed the window of the rear door to gain entry, causing injury to himself and bleeding within the property.
When Mason was arrested, he admitted committing the burglary and told detectives he wanted to go back to prison.
Mason, formerly of Dalton Lane, Rotherham, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting burglary and theft, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Photo: SYP
4. John Copeland: Sheffield man who smashed glass vase over pregnant partner's head jailed for three years over prolonged campaign of abuse
46-year-old John Copeland was sentenced to three years in prison during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, May 5, 2023, after a prolonged campaign of mental and physical abuse against a woman he was in a relationship with.
The court heard how over the three year period, Copeland coercively controlled his victim and assaulted her on several occasions, with the most serious incident including Copeland smashing a glass vase over his victim's head, whilst she was heavily pregnant, which hit her hand and caused significant injuries.
Speaking in court, the victim recalled the significant impact Copeland's abuse has had on her life.
She said: "Although the physical scars from the physical abuse John subjected me to have faded or disappeared, the mental scars I now have are unhealable. They will stay with me for the rest of my life.
Copeland, formerly of Hesley Road, in Shiregreen, pleaded guilty to Section 20 assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and breaching a restraining order at an earlier court hearing.
In addition to the three year jail sentence, Copeland was also handed a ten year restraining order. Photo: SYP