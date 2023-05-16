4 . John Copeland: Sheffield man who smashed glass vase over pregnant partner's head jailed for three years over prolonged campaign of abuse

46-year-old John Copeland was sentenced to three years in prison during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, May 5, 2023, after a prolonged campaign of mental and physical abuse against a woman he was in a relationship with. The court heard how over the three year period, Copeland coercively controlled his victim and assaulted her on several occasions, with the most serious incident including Copeland smashing a glass vase over his victim's head, whilst she was heavily pregnant, which hit her hand and caused significant injuries. Speaking in court, the victim recalled the significant impact Copeland's abuse has had on her life. She said: "Although the physical scars from the physical abuse John subjected me to have faded or disappeared, the mental scars I now have are unhealable. They will stay with me for the rest of my life. Copeland, formerly of Hesley Road, in Shiregreen, pleaded guilty to Section 20 assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and breaching a restraining order at an earlier court hearing. In addition to the three year jail sentence, Copeland was also handed a ten year restraining order. Photo: SYP