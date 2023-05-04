News you can trust since 1887
Jail time for Sheffield duo convicted over terrifying knifepoint robbery at city convenience store

Two Sheffield criminals who subjected a city shopkeeper to a terrifying, knife-point robbery, during which they racially abused him, are beginning lengthy prison sentences.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 4th May 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:06 BST

Summarising the facts of the case, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said defendants Jack Flint-Downing and 30-year-old Luke Comer, of Highgate, Sheffield, threatened the shopkeeper with a knife, and ‘extracted’ £200 from him.

"Both defendants had their faces covered,” Judge Richardson told Sheffield Crown Court, and added that the pair proceeded to shout a racially-charged perjorative slur at the man.

Flint-Downing, aged 27, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced for 16 other crimes, including: nine counts of burglary; three counts of driving whilst disqualified; two counts of theft; one count of attempted burglary and one count of taking a motor vehicle.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said defendants Jack Flint-Downing and 30-year-old Luke Comer, of Highgate, Sheffield, threatened the shopkeeper with a knife, and ‘extracted’ £200 from him

Judge Richardson said the individuals whose homes Flint-Downing had burgled had been left ‘anguished’ by his actions.

A third defendant named Christopher Syphas, aged 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced alongside Comer and Flint-Downing for two counts of theft and two counts of burglary.

Judge Richardson continued: “Flint-Downing is a persistent burglar, and plainly, took a leading role in this large-scale burglary spree in Sheffield. He has a substantial criminal record, involving burglaries and other serious crimes.”

During a hearing held on May 2, 2023, Sheffield Crown Court was told that Flint-Downing’s campaign of burglaries meant he met the criteria for a mandatory minimum three-year sentence for a defendant convicted of three successive burglaries.

Jack Flint-DowningJack Flint-Downing
Judge Richardson sentenced Flint-Downing to a total of 11 years behind bars for all of the 17 offences he was convicted of.

Comer was jailed for six years, while Syphas was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars.

Luke ComerLuke Comer
Christopher SyphasChristopher Syphas
