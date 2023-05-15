A criminal linked to the ‘despicable’ burglary of a Rotherham pensioner’s home through blood left at the scene told police he wanted to be sent back to prison as they arrested him.

Shaun Mason, aged 55, broke into the pensioner’s property in the East Herringthorpe area of Rotherham on Thursday, April 6, 2023, taking her television, money and wedding rings. She returned home after shopping to find her property ransacked.

Mason was arrested by officers in the Neighbourhood Crime Team (NCT) in Rotherham, who specialise in the investigation of serious acquisitive crime.

Detective Constable Jack Mitchell said: “Mason was quickly identified as being responsible for the burglary, as he’d smashed the window of the rear door to gain entry, causing injury to himself and bleeding within the property.

“He didn’t give any thought to the DNA evidence he was leaving behind linking him to his despicable crime, and he clearly had no regard for the victim’s home or her belongings.

“The blood from the scene was forensically linked to Mason, and we also found CCTV of Mason carrying the woman’s television. Checks with local pawn shops confirmed Mason had brought the television in to be traded.”

When Mason was arrested, he admitted committing the burglary and told detectives he wanted to go back to prison.

Mason, formerly of Dalton Lane, Rotherham, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting burglary and theft, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, May 11.

DC Mitchell continued: “Within the Neighbourhood Crime Team we are absolutely committed to targeting, disrupting and apprehending those individuals who commit burglaries. We know that this crime has a massive impact on victims because your home is where you are supposed to feel safe.

“We are indebted to the victim in this case for her support and resolve – it’s a shocking and upsetting experience to return home to find your property has been damaged and sentimental items taken. We’re also grateful to the local community for helping with our enquiries.