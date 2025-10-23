This is the deadly weapon a Sheffield schoolboy used to murder his classmate in an attack which sent shockwaves across the country.

In a display of violence thankfully rarely seen to such a degree in UK schools, Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan plunged a hunting knife into the heart of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.

The murder weapon used to kill Harvey Willgoose | SYP

Yesterday, the killer received a life sentence and was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars for the attack at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3, 2025.

Khan, from City Road, who was born and raised in Sheffield, had only been at All Saints for a matter of weeks when violence flared.

He and Harvey had both taken different sides following a fall out involving two other pupils at the school.

The 15-year-old boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield can now be identified as Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan | SYP

During his trial earlier this year, Khan claimed he was carrying the knife he used to murder Harvey to protect himself due to what he perceived to be threats to his safety posed by others.

He had fallen out with Harvey over an altercation at the school a week before. Harvey was not in school at the time, but they each took different sides of the argument.

Khan had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury in August of this year.

Harvey Willgoose with his sister, Sophie | Submit

Speaking following yesterday’s sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, who was the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts today remain with everyone who knew and loved Harvey.

“I can’t begin to imagine how harrowing this has been for his family and I want to personally thank them for the courage they have shown throughout the investigation and subsequent court process.

“Something that became prevalent during this trial was Khan’s misguided belief that carrying a knife would make him safer, or that it would grant him some sort of status.

“But, in reality, that knife had devastating consequences. Not just for Harvey and his family, but also for Khan himself.

“What amounts to a split-second decision has had consequences that can’t be taken back and has devasted many lives; his own, Harvey’s, Harvey’s family, and the members of his own family.

“All those lives have been forever changed by this incident and, had a knife not been introduced into that situation on 3 February, things would almost certainly have been very different.

“We all have a part to play when it comes to changing perceptions around carrying knives and other weapons, and that is why it is so important to have open and honest conversations.

“If you think someone you know and love is carrying a knife, or feeling under pressure to carry one, please make it clear to them that a knife is not what they think it is.

“They might think it is making them safer, but all it is doing is bringing danger into their life which they are carrying with them wherever they go.

“I am pleased that we have been able to secure justice for Harvey, and I hope today’s sentence brings a sense of closure to his family.”

Flowers left outside All Saints Catholic High School after Harvey’s death in February | 3rd party

During yesterday’s hearing, Harvey’s sister, Sophie Willgoose, read out a statement in court on behalf of her family.

She said: “Harvey was the most caring, gentle, thoughtful and loving young man. He had a cheeky character, a brilliant sense of humour, and a warmth that made everyone love him.

“Words will never be enough to capture just how special Harvey was.

“We are not just grieving his loss, we are struggling to comprehend the fact that Harvey was murdered in the most cruel and inhumane way. We are trying to live each day while carrying a pain that is unbearable and impossible to make sense of.

“…This was not just a crime against my brother. It is a crime against all of us who loved him. His absence is felt every single day and the pain, fear, and grief will remain with us for the rest of our lives.”