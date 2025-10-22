Today, for the first time since Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan decided to go to school armed with a knife - and then use it - we can finally name him.

He plunged a knife through the heart of fellow pupil, Harvey Willgoose, who was also 15, at All Saints Catholic High School.

As a juvenile, the 15-year-old killer’s identity had been protected until today.

The 15-year-old boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield can today (Wednesday 22 October) be identified for the first time as Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan | SYP

But after hearing submissions from media organisations, including The Star, the judge due to sentence Khan this afternoon agreed to lift the reporting restriction.

Khan’s photo taken when he was arrested by South Yorkshire Police moments after the stabbing has also now been released.

Khan stabbed Harvey in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunch break on Monday, February 3, 2025.

He will receive the mandatory life sentence the offence of murder carries, meaning that no matter what minimum term is passed or how much time the defendant ultimately spends behind bars, he will remain on licence for the remainder of his days.

Shortly after the jury were first sent out to consider their verdict on August 5, 2025, The Star sent an application to the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, requesting that the restriction protecting the boy’s identity be lifted completely - allowing him to be named for the first time.

This is why we fought for him to be named:

Unbalanced representation

Through no fault of his, it has been possible to report Harvey Willgoose’s name from the outset of this tragic case. The type of reporting restrictions typically used to protect the identity of children no longer apply once someone has died.

During the course of the trial, a number of claims were made by Khan.

They included the claim that Harvey used pejorative slurs towards the defendant, and detailed of a number of threats of violence he was alleged to have made, along with the suggestion he sided with a prejudiced bully.

The press are required to present a balanced view of both sides of a trial, both prosecution and defence.

This means that those claims were aired in public in reports of the trial.

Given the nature of these claims, it is likely Harvey’s reputation may have been tarnished in the minds of right-thinking members of society.

Just because Khan has been found guilty of Harvey’s murder, it does not necessarily detract from, or cancel out, the damage caused to Harvey’s character during the trial.

Given the high-profile nature of the case, and the fact that Khan has been convicted of murder, The Star felt it would be unjust and disproportionate for the defendant’s name to continue to be protected for the first years of his life sentence - while the Willgoose family have to live with the damage caused to Harvey’s reputation.

Harvey Willgoose's sister Sophie Willgoose (centre) reads a statement with her parents Caroline (left) and Mark Willgoose outside Sheffield Crown Court, after a 15-year-old boy was found guilty of his murder. Harvey, 15, was stabbed in the heart in front of horrified children by another 15-year-old boy who had brought a hunting knife to school. Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Deterrent

Reflecting the views of many in our community, The Star is extremely concerned about the level of knife crime in the city, following a number of serious, and in some cases fatal, stabbings.

During the course of the five-week trial, which concluded on Friday, August 8, 2025, the ease with which children and young people are able to obtain weapons including knives was laid bare.

Khan told the jury of eight women and four men that he bought both the hunting knife he used to kill Harvey with and another knife modelled on one used in the combat video game Assassin’s Creed online using his parents’ bank card.

He also claimed that he was able to buy an axe from a fellow pupil at All Saints Catholic High School.

The Star feels that publicising the defendant’s name, given the grave nature of this case, may act as a deterrent to stop incidents of this nature taking place in the future.

It would also highlight that juveniles who choose to use knives are likely to face extremely serious consequences, similar to those passed down to adult defendants.

Harvey Willgoose pictured with his dad, Mark | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

Serious nature of the defendant’s conviction

In the application we made to Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, The Star argued that Khan should be named, irrespective of the murder verdict returned by the jury, given that the defendant had pleaded guilty to Harvey’s manslaughter and a further charge of possessing a bladed article on school premises prior to the trial beginning.

However, now that he has been convicted of murder - the most serious of crimes - for which he will have to receive the mandatory life sentence Parliament says must be passed down, we argued the application should be given greater weight.

The jury was able to look past the defendant’s young age to convict him of murder. And, if the crime of murder is not deemed a serious enough conviction to warrant the removal of a reporting restriction, what offence could possibly meet that criteria?

Harvey and Sophie Willgoose | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

Length of sentence likely to be passed

Khan denied murder and was convicted after a trial. And so, while the sentence passed down to him is likely to be adjusted to reflect his young age, he will not be entitled to any credit for his plea, to be taken off the total length of his minimum term.

During his time in custody, the defendant is likely to receive help to rehabilitate himself.

The publication of his name is therefore unlikely to affect him as much as it would if he were to remain in the community, we argued.

Caroline wants Harvey to be 'remembered as the fun-loving kid, cheeky chappy, sociable kid that he was' | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

We also argued about the impact naming him now, as opposed to when he turns 18, would have, when the work towards rehabilitation is likely to have begun.

Impact on the community

This was a notorious crime that shocked and appalled many, both in Sheffield and across the country.

The Star believes naming Khan is vital to help to maintain the public’s confidence in the justice system because the coverage is likely to have more impact if it includes full details of all parties involved.