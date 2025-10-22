The teenager responsible for taking 15-year-old Harvey’s life in a murderous school stabbing has just been told how long he must spend behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, told Mohammed Umar Khan, also 15, he must spend at least years 16 in custody before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board seconds ago.

It is classed as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure, due to Khan being a juvenile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Willgoose's killer Mohammed Umar Khan pictured with the knife he used to murder the 15-year-old | Submit

It works in the same way as a life sentence, with a minimum term; and a requirement for him to remain on licence for the rest of his life, irrespective of when the Parole Board deem it appropriate for him to be released from custody.

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen told him the 16-year minimum term will be minus the 259 days he has spent in detention since the stabbing, meaning he will be required to serve at least 15 years and 106 days in custody.

She passed down the sentence during an emotional Sheffield Crown Court hearing, which began earlier today (Wednesday, October 22, 2025).

The defendant murdered 15-year-old Harvey by stabbing him twice, inflicting a fatal wound to his heart, during an altercation in the courtyard at All Saints Catholic School on February 3, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two boys were both pupils at the school, and initially formed a friendship, after the defendant moved to All Saints in September 2024.

They subsequently took opposing sides in a fight between two boys at the school, which took place five days before Harvey’s death and triggered a school lockdown involving police.

Speaking from the witness box, Harvey’s sister Sophie detailed the “devastating” impact of Harvey’s death, which, she said, “shattered our lives.”

Sophie described her brother Harvey as the "most caring, gentle and lovely young man."She said he had a "cheeky character and sense of humour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attributes, suggested Sophie, meant that Harvey was the sort of person who people "warmed" to.

"This was not just a crime against my brother, but a crime against all those who loved him," Sophie told the court, adding that Harvey’s absence is felt every single day.

"The defendant didn't just end Harvey's life, he ended ours," she continued.

Follow our live blog for earlier updates from the hearing, and reaction to the sentence.

A full court report will follow.