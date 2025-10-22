Mohammed Umar Khan: Harvey Willgoose’s killer NAMED for first time as reporting restriction is lifted
It is now possible for us to report that the 15-year-old found guilty of Harvey’s murder is called Mohammed Umar Khan, who goes by Umar.
The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, made the decision just now, during Khan’s sentencing hearing.
The Star, and others, argued it is in the public interest to name the defendant, given the grave nature of the crime.
Khan, formerly of City Road, Sheffield, murdered Harvey, also aged 15, by stabbing him twice, inflicting a fatal wound to his heart, during an altercation in the courtyard at All Saints Catholic School on February 3, 2025.
The two boys were classmates, and initially formed a friendship, after Khan moved to All Saints in 2024.
They subsequently took opposing sides in a fight between two boys in their year, which took place five days before Harvey’s death and triggered a school lockdown involving police.
Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is currently in the process of sentencing Khan.
She is required to pass a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, and is due to fix the minimum term he will be required to serve behind bars shortly.
However, because he is a juvenile, it will technically be classed as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure.
It works in the same way as a life sentence, with a minimum term; and a requirement for him to remain on licence for the rest of his days, irrespective of when the Parole Board deem it appropriate for him to be released from custody.
