Harvey Willgoose murder: School issues statement after killer pupil is sentenced
Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was fatally injured in an attack at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3, 2025.
His killer, Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan, also 15, was found guilty of murder after a trial and sentenced today.
The killer knifed Harvey less than two months after his mum found an axe in his bag and asked for the school’s help.
He stabbed Harvey in the heart with a hunting knife.
They had both taken different sides after a fall out involving other pupils at the school.
After his trial, Caroline Willgoose, Harvey’s mum, said she felt the death “could have been prevented”.
Harvey’s sister, Sophie, has also said she believed All Saints Catholic High School was “as much to blame” for the death as the boy who killed Harvey.
Caroline told The Star there were “so many” red flags that should have been acted upon.
Following today’s sentencing hearing, Steve Davies, CEO of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Harvey's family, loved ones and friends. We cannot begin to imagine the depth of their loss and our deepest sympathies go out to them today and every day.
“This tragedy has also deeply affected our community and we continue to do what we can to support all those impacted. Harvey was a popular, energetic and fun-loving pupil who is dearly missed every day by the whole School community.
“We thank the court, police and other relevant agencies for their diligent and professional work throughout this process.
“Since the conclusion of the trial, the School and Trust have been able to engage fully with a number of ongoing investigations aimed at answering key questions about Harvey’s tragic death. We will continue to work closely with these partners and cooperate fully with these investigations.”