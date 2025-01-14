Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Police clawed back more than £2m from criminals last year, including almost £200,000 from a notorious drug dealer.

The force said it issued dozens of Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation orders worth £1,420,142.27 in 2024, with an additional £788,976.19 in civil forfeiture, where criminal assets are recovered through civil proceedings, without a court order.

Those who commit crime have to pay back to the communities that they have negatively impacted, police say.

The largest confiscation order was handed out in March to Harrison Utley.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Stanley Road, Sheffield, was ordered to pay back £192,496 after being sentenced to eight years in jail for drug trafficking.

In total £2,209,118 was paid back into the criminal justice system, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Laura Hough, head of asset recovery, said: “Individuals involved in criminality can sometimes see hundreds of thousands of pounds in financial gain, often buying luxury items, expensive cars and even extra properties. The Economic Crime Unit ensures that criminals will not benefit from a life of crime which often has impacted local communities for the worse.”

Officers in the unit assess how criminals have benefited from illegal activity, calculate an amount and then look at what they have available to pay back into the system, she added.

This includes money in the bank and assets such as property, vehicles and luxury clothing.

Ms Hough added: “This process is helped by intelligence submitted by the public. We can’t do our work without the help of our communities. Your information can help us understand how much an individual has benefited from crime. Have you noticed someone in your community who doesn’t have a job or has no explanation as to why they have a second car or why they are suddenly wearing designer clothing? They may be gaining this money illegally.

“If you see something that is not quite right, we are urging you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and stay anonymous.”

To report suspicions call 101 or use the online portal. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on