Seventeen people have been locked up for a combined total of over 100 years for flooding the streets of Sheffield and Chesterfield with drugs.

They were busted over their involvement with a million-pound drug line uncovered by the police.

Seven of the Sheffield-based gang members jailed over their role in the supply of Class A drugs in Sheffield and Chesterfield | Derbyshire Constabulary

A complex investigation into the supply of Class A drugs into Chesterfield and Sheffield began back in 2022.

Almost 20kg of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, and approximately £1.2m in cash were recovered as part of the police probe, with £680,000 alone discovered in just one vehicle which was stopped by officers in Sheffield.

The investigation, which was led by officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, identified those involved in facilitating, supplying and delivering illegal drugs and tracked the movement of large quantities of money - the proceeds of crime - throughout the UK.

Such was the evidence of their criminal activity that 13 members of the drug network pleaded guilty before trial – and were handed the following sentences at Derby Crown Court on Friday, December 6:

Jake Roderick, 24, formerly of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property; possession of a firearm without certificate and possession of ammunition without certificate - 16 years.

Leon Wagstaff, 30, formerly of Queen Street, Brimington: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property – 9 years 4 months.

Torrington Smith, 35, formerly of Samuel Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 8 months.

Bradley Cocking, 25, formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 7 years 10 months.

Micah Hibbert, 27, formerly of Weakland Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B – 5 years 3 months.

Kyle Rayworth, 36, of Woodhouse, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 10 months.

Bradley McCarthy, 31, formerly of Oxspring Bank, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 4 years 8 months.

Luke Mills, 38, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 10 months.

Andrew Brocklehurst, 30, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 4 years.

Nathan Hitchcock, 26, formerly of Epping Grove, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 5 years 6 months.

Brandon Coulding, 26, formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 4 years 10 months.

Ryan Marshall, 28, formerly of Sands Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 10 months.

Members of a gang which flooded the streets of Sheffield and Chesterfield with Class A drugs | Derbyshire Constabulary

Seven of the gang denied their roles in the drug network but were found guilty by a jury at Derby Crown Court after a 12-week trial earlier this year. They were handed the following jail terms:

Casey Johnson, 32, formerly of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 10 months.

Nicky Haycock, 26, formerly of Harwood Gardens, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - 9 years 3 months.

Tania O’Brien, 40, of Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - 6 years 11 months.

Salah Nahar, 27, of St Leonards Avenue, Harrow, London: Enter into, concerned in acquisition, retention, use or control criminal property – 4 years and 3 months.

Raza Shan, 34, formerly of Petworth Road, Oldham: Supplying a class A controlled drug – sentenced at an earlier hearing to 6 years and 8 months.

Three other men are still to be sentenced for their roles:

Soner Gunn, 34, of Verdon Street, Sheffield: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property.

Said Homily, 54, formerly of Glenhurst Road, North Finchley, London: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property.

Ilyas Gunn, 36, of Endcliffe Grove Avenue, Sheffield: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of a gang which flooded the streets of Chesterfield and Sheffield with drugs | Derbyshire Constabulary

Detective Inspector Tom Bentley, who led the investigation into the group, said: “The jail sentences for this group reflect the really serious harm that they, and those like them, do to our communities.

“This was a sophisticated gang – who not only profited greatly from their illegal activities – but were also clearly prepared to defend their criminal enterprise with lethal firearms.

“I hope that these sentences send a clear message to anyone involved in this type of crime that there is no safe place – we will work across the region, and indeed country, to bring you to justice.”