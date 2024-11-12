A Sheffield dealer’s illegal trade in Class A drugs saw him make more than £70,000, less than £50,000 of which has been assessed as being available for confiscation.

35-year-old Negus Nelson was jailed for six years, eight months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on August 9, 2024 after pleading guilty to a number of charges including possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs heroin and cocaine and concealing/disguising/converting/transferring or removing criminal property.

A proceeds of crime hearing held at the same court last week was told that the total sum Nelson is believed to have made through his criminal exploits is £70,538.05.

35-year-old Negus Nelson (pictured inset) was jailed for six years, eight months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on August 9, 2024 after pleading guilty to a number of charges including possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs heroin and cocaine and concealing/disguising/converting/transferring or removing criminal property | SYP/Adobe

Stuart Bell, prosecuting, told the court that of that sum, an estimated £48,361.03 has determined to be the amount which is ‘available for confiscation’ by police.

Defending, Richard Barradell, told the court that of the ‘available’ amount, all but £3,300 has already been recovered by police.

Mr Barradell said that remaining sum of £3,300 was available in a bank account which has previously been used by Nelson, formerly of Hollywell Heights, Wincobank, Sheffield.

In addition to money, designer clothes are among the items understood to have been recovered by police.

At the conclusion of the proceeds of crime hearing on November 4, 2024, Judge Peter Hampton said he was ‘satisfied’ Nelson was not able to repay the full amount, and made a confiscation order for the available amount of £48,361.03, to be paid within three months.

He warned Nelson that failure to pay could result in an additional 12-month custodial sentence, which would be served consecutively - straight after - his current term of imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, Laura Hough, head of asset recovery with South Yorkshire Police, detailed the investigations carried out to determine the amount of money and assets generated by criminals involved in such illegal trades, as well as what happens to assets such as designer clothes - which have been bought with criminals’ ill-gotten gains - after they are recovered by police.

She said: “In the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) we look at how criminals have benefitted for their illegal activities.

“By looking at what assets criminals own, we can calculate an amount and then look at what they have available to pay back into the criminal justice system.

“This includes money available in the bank, as well as properties, vehicles and luxury clothing.

A proceeds of crime hearing held last week was told that the total sum Nelson is believed to have made through his criminal exploits is £70,538.05 | SYP

“This process is helped by intelligence submitted by the public. This information helps us gain a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their of life of criminality.

“Items such as designer clothes are sent to an auction house who then sell the assets accordingly. Once sold, they send the funds to the relevant force.

“The money goes back into the forces that issues the orders. This helps fund community grant schemes and officer training – ultimately allowing us to give back to the communities who would have felt the negative impact of these crimes.”