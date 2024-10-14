Sheffield man given a week to repay £180,000 'linked to illegal activity', say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man has been given a week to pay back over £180,000 linked to ‘illegal activity’, say police.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as South Yorkshire Police reveals its Financial Crime Investigation Unit has ensured that over £325,000 has been paid back into the Criminal Justice System in August and September this year.

The largest confiscation order made during August and September was against Den Hui Zhang, 29, of Hillgate Place, near Brincliffe, Sheffield, on September 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zhang was found to have a financial benefit of over £388,000 from illegal activity. He was ordered to pay £187,480.65 in seven days.

Part of the work the force’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) completes is ensuring that those who have committed crime and been brought before the courts, pay back to the communities where any illegal activity was taking place.

South Yorkshire Police say a man has had to repay over £180,000 'linked to illegal activity'. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Officers in the ECU look at how criminals have benefitted from their illegal activities, calculating an amount and then looking at what they have available to pay back into the system.

They do this by looking at what designer clothes and shoes they might have, if they are driving an expensive car or if they have a second or third property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Hough, Temporary Head of Economic Crime, said: “We can’t do our work without the help of the public. Intelligence that is submitted helps us paint a full picture on how much these individuals may have benefitted for their life of crime.

“We then calculate how much is available to them and place a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act. This money is then used to fund extra training for officers, and community initiatives, ensuring that the communities that have been affected by crime are invested back into.”

Laura said many people think that once a criminal is put behind bars, the police’s work is done, but said her team is in place to ensure tha people cannot not continue a life of luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Have you noticed someone in your community who doesn’t have a job or has no explanation as to why they have a second car or why they are suddenly wearing designer clothing? They may be gaining this money illegally.

“If you see something that is not quite right, we are urging you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and stay anonymous.”

Call 101 or go through the police’s suspicious activity online portal.