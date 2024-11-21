Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield police officer has been left scarred, after a machete-carrying drug dealer headbutted him as he attempted to escape arrest.

Yusef Camara’s criminality was exposed, after he was a member of a group of males police officers witnessed taking part in a drug deal on Broomhall Road, Broomhall, Sheffield.

“Upon seeing the police officers, the males - and in particular this defendant - have fled on foot, and that resulted in a foot chase,” Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court.

During the course of the chase, the two officers noticed Camara, aged 20, had the handle of a large knife, later identified as a machete, protruding from the waist band of his trousers, Mr Dinnes told a hearing held on November 21, 2024.

Yusef Camara’s criminality was exposed, after he was a member of a group of males police officers witnessed taking part in a drug deal on Broomhall Road, Broomhall, Sheffield | Adobe/SYP

He continued: “Despite the obvious danger the blade presented, the officers have continued to chase and try and apprehend the defendant.”

One of the two police officers chasing Camara - the complainant - wound up facing him as Camara continued trying to escape.

The court heard how the officer held up his hands, and Camara subsequently headbutted the complainant leaving him with a deep cut, before running off as the chase continued.

Mr Dinnes said the second officer then administered PAVA spray in a bid to subdue Camara, and continued trying to detain him, grabbing hold of his arms and legs.

It was only when more officers arrived on the scene, however, that they managed to finally arrest Camara, the court heard.

The complainant’s head was left bloodied, and he was taken to accident and emergency where the cut was glued. The court was told that the officer has been left with a scar to his head, as a result of the injury.

Mr Dinnes said Camara was searched, following his arrest, and was found to be in possession of 119 wraps of Class A drugs, a red-handled machete, along with some cash.

In total, Camara had 13 wraps of heroin, with an estimated value of £130; 94 wraps of crack cocaine worth £940 and 12 wraps of cocaine valued at £60.

Mr Dinnes said Camara was also found in possession of a cannabis joint.

When asked by the judge, Recorder David Brooke KC, how much cash Camara was found with, Mr Dinnes said it had not been counted, and he therefore was not able to provide him with that figure.

Camara was subsequently charged with a number of offences including: three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs; possession of a bladed article, namely a machete; assault of an emergency worker and possession of cannabis, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Mr Dinnes said Camara has two offences of possessing a bladed article and affray on his record from one previous court appearance.

Defending, Rebecca Tanner said Camara is still a ‘very young’ and ‘immature’ man, who, she suggested, got caught up with a group who put him under ‘some pressure’ to involve himself in the supply of Class A drugs.

Ms Tanner said Camara is still reticent about going into detail about the drugs operation, and who else was involved.

“It is perhaps indicative of some level of exploitation,” she told the court.

Ms Tanner was keen to stress that while Camara, of Sandhurst Grove, Leeds, was in possession of a machete he did not brandish it at any point, and he also did not use it in the assault upon the complainant.

Camara has been on remand in prison since his arrest on August 28, 2024. Ms Tanner said he has found his time in custody ‘challenging,’ especially the separation from his family, and suggested it has served as a stark warning that his criminality must remain a ‘foray into criminality, not to be repeated’.

“This is his first, and hopefully his last, custodial experience,” said Ms Tanner.

Jailing Camara for four years, Recorder Brooke said he accepted there had been ‘some pressure in the background’ but described the fact that he was in possession of a machete to be ‘a very serious matter indeed’.

Yusef Camara was charged with a number of offences including: three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs; possession of a bladed article, namely a machete; assault of an emergency worker and possession of cannabis, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing | SYP

Turning to the assault on the police officer, Recorder Brooke said he had noted the fact the officer had been left with a scar on his head.

“Ms Tanner tells me your desire is to get away from this sort of offending, and work in a shop with your cousin. I have to tell you that if you come back to court for anything to do with drugs or knives, you’re going to get longer and longer sentences,” continued Recorder Brooke.

A timetable for proceeds of crime hearings is set to follow in the coming months.