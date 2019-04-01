Have your say

Two police cars were torched in an arson attack outside a South Yorkshire station.

The cars were parked outside Goldthorpe police station, Barnsley, when they were torched in the early hours of this morning.

Two police cars were damaged in an arson attack outside Goldthorpe police station this morning (Pic: Martyn Arnold)

CRIME: Boy, 16, arrested after police chase in Sheffield

Officers were alerted to the blaze at 2.10am and discovered that the flames had also caused some damage to the side of the police station and a council van.

POLICE: Two fatal stabbings in Sheffield remain unsolved

Firefighters dealt with the blaze.

APPEAL: Police hunt for four robbers in Sheffield

The station and damaged cars were cordoned off this morning.

Two Barnsley men, aged 30 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and arson and remain in custody this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 56 of 1 April 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.