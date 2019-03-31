Police hunt for four robbers in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police are trying to track down four men they believe to be connected with a robbery in Sheffield.

It is believed the four men got out of a silver car and assaulted a 20-year-old man who was walking down Compton Street, Walkley, at around 3am on March 30.

They also stole his mobile phone and keys to his house and car and left him with sustained injuries to his face and head.

The victim was helped by a passer-by and believes that another car drove past.

If you have any information that could help, call police on 101 quoting incident number 154 of 30 March 2019.