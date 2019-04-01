A boy, aged 16, was arrested after a stolen car crashed during a police chase in Sheffield.

The 16-year-old was arrested after a stolen BMW crashed into another car on Heavygate Road, at the junction with Northfield Road, Crookes, last week.

A boy, aged 16, was arrested after a stolen car crashed during a police chase in Sheffield

CRIME: Machete attack suspect chased by armed police and drone

The BMW was being followed by police officers at the time, having been stolen from a property in High Green, on Tuesday, March 26.

READ MORE: Police release picture of mangled wreckage of car after crash in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the boy arrested over the collision was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving over the prescribed limit.

It has not yet been revealed whether he has been charged.

TRAGEDY: Tributes paid to couple killed in Sheffield crash



A Mercedes, which was stolen alongside the BMW from the same property in High Green, was later recovered from Strawberry Avenue, Parson Cross.



