Two fatal stabbings in Sheffield remain unsolved as investigations into the deaths move into another month.

Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi were stabbed to death within the space of six weeks last year.

L-R: Fahim Hersi and Kavan Brissett

Kavan, aged 21, was knifed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe and Fahim, 22, was killed outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment, Attercliffe.

Arrests have been made in connection with both cases but nobody has yet been charged.

Kavan was stabbed in his chest on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.

They are keen to trace a man who they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Ahmed Farrah, 30, who is also known as ‘Reggie’, is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

Detectives have carried out enquiries across the country and in Somalia in their bid to track him down.

A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.

Fahim Hersi, from Broomhall, was stabbed in his chest on Friday, September 21.

Detectives said two groups of friends clashed outside the cinema and a fight broke out during which Fahim and another man were both stabbed.

Fahim was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

The other injured man was one of those arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Anyone with information on either death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.