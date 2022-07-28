Joanne Robinson, aged 43, was pronounced dead at the scene on July 15 following a tragedy at Masefield Road, Rotherham.

In the horror attack, Joanne and another man, 42, were mauled by an American XL ‘bully’ bulldog.

Police found two dogs of the same breed at the house. The breed is not banned in the UK.

Joanne Robinson, who was killed in a dog attack in Rotherham, has been described by her son Dillon as a 'crazy, caring loving mum, daughter, friend, sister, auntie, Nannan & cousin' (pic: Dillon Robinson)

Although only one of the dogs was believed to be involved in the attack, both were ordered to be destroyed.

But in the past year, South Yorkshire has seen at least five other serious dog attacks in which people were seriously injured.

One little girl was left unable to walk after her leg was gored, and another boy was left in a wheelchair facing years of recovery.

– On May 22, a 77-year-old man was reportedly bitten on the hand and arm by an “out of control” German Shepherd while on Shaftsbury Avenue, Intake, Doncaster.

– On March 22, 12-year-old Keeley Leigh was left unable to walk after being pinned to the ground by a dog as she played with her friends on Bloomhill Road in Doncaster. The dog was destroyed.

– On March 23, a postal worker was reportedly “almost killed” while she was delivering on Hill Top Crescent in Waterthorpe, Sheffield, when she was set upon by a dog. She was taken to Northern General Hospital after sustaining wounds to her face, arms and legs.

The incident was highlighted by the Communication Workers Union, saying there have been at least 507 attacks on posties in the Sheffield postcode area since 2013.

Keeley Leigh, 12, suffered serious injuries after being savaged by a dog in Doncaster.

– On February 12, a woman was reportedly sat in the Wisewood Inn, Loxley, when her dog was attacked by another dog. When she attempted to pull the two apart, she was bitten on the hand, suffering nerve damage. A police investigation is ongoing.

– On October 6, 2021, a Doncaster boy was left in a wheelchair facing years of recovery after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier launched an attack on him in Essex Avenue, Intake. The dog was reportedly returned to its owner.

Meanwhile, in 2020, tiny Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was only 12 days old when he was attacked by a Chow Chow-cross called Teddy at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.

His father Steven Joynes pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death and was jailed for four years.

Prosecutors dropped the same charge against his mother Abigail Ellis.

On the day of the attack at the family home in Welfare Road, Woodlands, Elon was in his pram in the lounge while his mum was in the bathroom and his dad and siblings were playing in the garden.

The court heard that Teddy was found standing growling over baby Elon, who was lying on the floor.