The most recent attack by a pet happened on March 23, while a postwoman was delivering post on Hill Top Crescent in Waterthorpe on Wednesday, March 23, prompting a warning from the Communication Workers Union on the extent of the problem in the city, adding a worker was nearly killed in 2007.

Dave Joyce CWU national health, safety and environment officer and member of the TUC union health and safety specialist committee, says there have been 507 attacks on postal workers in the Sheffield postcode area in the seven years from 2013/14 to 2020/21.

Postal Work Paul Coleman, pictured at Home in Richmond in 2007, Paul was Savaged by Two Dogs on his Postround, in Sheffield .

He said: “Royal Mail and CWU has around 3,000 postal worker members attacked and injured by dogs every year, some so badly injured they cannot continue as a postal worker – both physically and mentally injured. Three members have nearly been killed – one in Sheffield in 2007. And 1,000 postmen and women have had fingers or parts of fingers bitten off through letterboxes in the last 5 years whilst delivering the mail.

“CWU wants to see all irresponsible dog owners who fail to secure their animals and as such allow dog attacks like this recent Sheffield incident to be prosecuted and receive a sentence that fits the crime. The courts can order prison sentences of up to five years and unlimited fines for aggravated dog attacks leading to serious injuries like those received by the Sheffield postwoman on Wednesday – that’s what the revised and strengthened dog control law was put in place for. Too many victims are seriously injured and killed in dog attacks in the UK and it must be addressed.”

He said there had been an 80 per cent increase in dog attacks in the last decade and 7,500 victims were hospitalised following dog attacks every year in the UK.

Sheffield postie Paul Coleman, from Richmond, suffered serious injuries in 2007 on his round when he was set upon by two bulldog terriers, who mauled him for 15 minutes.

Postal Work Paul Coleman'a injuries after he was attacked by dogs on his Postround, in Sheffield .

He was dragged to the ground by the animals who tore chunks out of his legs and caused Paul serious arm and chest injuries. He was in hospital for six days and had to undergo skin grafts and plastic surgery.

At one stage surgeons feared Paul might lose his right arm.

A man was jailed for nine months in connection with the incident.

In the Waterthorpe incident last week, a 56-year-old Royal Mail worker was taken to the Northern General Hospital after being set upon while delivering post on Hill Top Crescent in Waterthorpe.

She sustained wounds to her face, arms and legs, and police said the dog had been seized and remained in kennels while enquiries continue.