Floral tributes have been left at the house where a woman was killed in a tragic dog attack in Rotherham. Picture by Scott Merrylees

Emergency services were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, at around 10.15pm on Friday, July 15 by a man who said that a dog had attacked him and a woman.

The woman, Joanne Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 42-year-old man, understood to be her partner, was taken to hospital, where he remains, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.

Several beautiful floral tributes and balloons can be seen lining the home's railing in photos taken at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Robinson, who was killed in a dog attack in Rotherham, has been described by her son Dillon as a 'crazy, caring loving mum, daughter, friend, sister, auntie, Nannan & cousin' (pic: Dillon Robinson)

Joanne’s son, heartbroken Dillon, paid tribute to his mum, describing her as his "best friend".

He said: "She always knew how to make me laugh, wind me up, and cheer me up all at the same time. She was the best Nannan to my kids and I’m honestly heartbroken she will never get to meet the third one on the way. "

He also thanked all the family and friends for their support and shared photos of a candlelit vigil that had been held in her memory.

Many other people have paid their respects on social media, calling Joanne a ‘wonderful lady’ and a ‘loving and caring woman’ who ‘touched so many hearts’.

The 43-year-old woman who died following the attack at a house on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham was named locally as Joanne Robinson.

Police later confirmed that the American XL ‘bully’ bulldogs would be put down in the wake of the tragedy.