Police this afternoon issued an update following the fatal attack at a house on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham.
Emergency services had been called to the house at around 10.15pm on Friday, July 15 by a man who said that a dog had attacked him and a woman.
A 43-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and a man, aged 42, was taken to hospital with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.
South Yorkshire Police said on Saturday that the dog which carried out the attack, plus another dog at the property, had been secured by specially trained officers.
A spokeswoman for the force today said: “The man remains in hospital being treated for his injuries, and the dog has not been euthanised at this stage.”