The dogs are not of a banned breed and it is understood that only one carried out the attack.

Joanne Robinson, who was killed in a dog attack at a house on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham. Police have confirmed both dogs seized from the property will be put down (pic: Dillon Robinson)

Joanne Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene and a 42-year-old man, understood to be her partner, was taken to hospital, where he remains, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.

Joanne’s son heartbroken Dillon has paid tribute to his mum, describing her as his ‘best friend’.

He added: “She always knew how to make me laugh, wind me up and cheer me up all at the same time. She was the best Nannan to my kids and I’m honestly heartbroken she will never get to meet the third one on the way.”

Floral tributes and candles have been left outside the house where attack happened, and many other people have paid their respects on social media, calling Joanne a ‘wonderful lady’ and a ‘loving and caring woman’ who ‘touched so many hearts’.