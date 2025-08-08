Officers say they broke up a drag racing event in South Yorkshire just as drivers were parking up on a start line.

South Yorkshire Police say they intercepted a car meet on Monday (August 4) after first finding drivers gathering at a car park in Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Police say it broke up a car meet after following it to three different car parks and interrupted drivers just as they were parking for a drag race. Photo by Neil Cross.

After being dispersed, the group travelled to the Dearne Valley Parkway, before coming together again in Cudworth.

As officers arrived at this third attempt to meet up, drivers had already parked their cars, in preparation for drag racing.

Three drivers received a warning, meaning if their vehicle is involved in anti-social behaviour again, it will be immediately seized.

One driver had their vehicle seized for their manner of driving, as they had already previously been issued a warning.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We continue to say it, and we make no apologies. This behaviour will not be tolerated, we will continue to take action against those who take participate in this reckless behaviour and pose a risk to others.”

It comes after two recent court cases over car meets in South Yorkshire that ended in disaster.

At a meet up in 2022, Connor Richards, 23, from Sheffield, died of his injuries when then-17-year-old Lewis Samuels crashed into a crowd of spectators while driving at 70mph in a 30mph area.

A large number of vehicles had met at the Marks and Spencer’s car park in Scunthorpe for a static car meet before moving onto the Flixborough Industrial Estate in Scunthorpe, on Saturday, 24 September 2022, where police say numerous road traffic offences were committed including competitive driving.

Months later, in January 2023, a young man’s life was changed forever when he lost his leg at a horror crash at at car meet outside the McLaren factory on Selden Way, Catcliffe.

Chaos erupted at around 8.30pm when a motorcyclist made a slow right turn from nearby Whittle Way onto Brunel Way - at the same moment Jack Wasteney, of Shireoaks, Worksop, chose to race down the straight in his souped-up VW Golf and hit the biker at around 50mph, sending him cartwheeling through the air.