A motorcyclist’s life was “changed forever” when he lost his leg after a horror crash at a ‘car meet’.

The young bike rider was one of dozens of motor enthusiasts who attended the ‘car meet’ outside the McLaren factory on Selden Way, on the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Catcliffe, on January 14, 2023.

The scene of the car meet on Whittle Way shortly after the crash. At least 100 cars attended the meet up on January 14, 2023. | UGC

But, chaos erupted at around 8.30pm when the motorcyclist made a slow right turn from nearby Whittle Way onto Brunel Way - at the same moment Jack Wasteney, of Shireoaks, Worksop, chose to race down the straight in his souped-up VW Golf.

CCTV and mobile phone footage played in Sheffield Crown Court today (July 31) showed how the 25-year-old driver ploughed into the motorcycle and sent the rider cartwheeling into the air.

The crash threw up plumes of smoke and dust, and two other people were seriously hurt by flying debris.

“Because of your truly deplorable driving, three people were injured,” said the Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

“Two grievously so, and one of whom has suffered life-changing injuries.”

A young man on a motorcycle was hit by Wasteney's VW Golf as he drove at 50mph. Flying debris from the crash hit two other people, | UGC

The car meet began after scores of cars and motorbikes met on Drake House Way, near Crystal Peaks, and travelled in convoy to show off their customised cars and engines.

As they arrived on Whittle Way, the cars lined the road in a queue waiting to turn onto Brunel Way.

Combined, Whittle Way and adjoining Selden Way create nearly 700m of a straight, single-carriageway 30mph road.

However, CCTV showed how Wasteney left the queue and drove at speed up Whittle Way so he could turn around and race back down the road.

The judge said: “It was then that [the motorcyclist], somewhat unwisely, executed that right turn.

“You had the right of way and if you had not been speeding you may stopped, or, if you had collided, you would not be culpable.

“But you were speeding, and in consequence he was hit by you driving far too fast. Debris flew in many directions and injured those on the pavement.”

the wreck of Jack Wasteney's VW Golf. CCTV footage showed how the 25-year-old retrieved something from the driver's side door before fleeing the scene. | UGC

The court heard how Wasteney got out of his car and asked someone at the scene: “What did he do that for?”

The other person replied: “It wasn’t his fault, it’s your fault, if you hadn’t been ****ing racing.”

Wasteney then returned to his car, collected something from the driver’s side door, and fled the scene.

He was arrested and questioned the next day, and was later charged with two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He denied the charges at first, but later pleaded guilty after he was shown CCTV of the incident.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, a young man in his 20s, spent three weeks in hospital including a week in intensive care, in which time his left leg was amputated below the knee.

In an impact statement read to the court, the biker said: “I can no longer pursue my dreams of joining the fire service.

“While I was in hospital, there were videos of the incident on social media that caused a lot of distress for me and my family.

“One of my biggest passions is riding motorcycles and I feel I was becoming the person I wanted to be with independence to ride to work and see friends.

“All because someone wanted to show off in his car and drive recklessly.”

Jack Wasteney, 25, of Shireoaks, Worksop, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. | SYP

One of the pedestrians who was injured by flying debris wrote how the incident badly scarred their legs and badly affected their confidence, writing: “I used to wear shorts.”

The court heard Wasteney was “filled with remorse” over the incident, and explained in writing to his barrister: “I didn’t set out to hurt anybody and if I could turn back time to not make this fateful decision on that day, I would.”

The judge said: “As much as your life has been blighted by your conduct, you have so blighted the life of this other young man.

“Your driving was appalling.”

Wasteney was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, and was disqualified from driving for four years.

Since the incident, Whittle Way has has had road bumps installed and a 20mph speed limit enforced.