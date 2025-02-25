Armed police were sent to help shut down an illegal car ‘meet’, said to involve racing on a major South Yorkshire road.

The were among the teams sent to support the operation on Sunday night, February 23, after South Yorkshire Police received reports of cars racing on the Dearne Valley Parkway.

Roads Policing Group officers were sent to the scene and found the group close to the M1, with firearms officers and dog handlers in support.

Police at the scene of the illegal meet at Dearne Valley Parkway. Photo: SYP | SYP

Police put road closures in place in both directions on Grange Mill Lane, to contain those involved in the meet, which they say also allowed other road users to continue their journey with a reduced risk.

Just under 60 vehicles were checked, and eight drivers received a traffic offence report, one driver was reported on summons, and one driver had their vehicle seized for having no insurance.

Another seven drivers received a warning, meaning if they are caught whilst involved in any anti-social driving in the next 12 months, their vehicle will be immediately seized.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We understand that groups in our communities have a passion for vehicles and showcasing them, but we have a zero-tolerance approach to those who pose a risk and cause distress to residents.

“The majority of those involved in yesterday’s meet were not from South Yorkshire and had travelled distance to blight our communities and pose a risk on our roads.

“We continue to express our invitation for organisers of car meets to work alongside us to ensure they can enjoy meeting, without the wider impact on the public.”

It comes just two weeks after South Yorkshire Police acted in response to calls from worried residents about the way motorists attending another illegal ‘meet’ were driving around the A57 at Todwick, on February 8, again near the M1.

On that occasion, they sealed a section of the road from both ends, effectively trapping all those attending between the two cordons.

Anyone with concerns over a meet in their area can report them to South Yorkshire Police, online, via live chat or by calling 101.