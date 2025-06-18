A driver has been locked up over the death of a Sheffield man, at an unauthorised car meet

Connor Richards, aged 23, from Sheffield, died of his injuries after the incident in 2022, after 19-year-old Lewis Samuels had crashed into spectators at the event, after driving at 70mph in a 30mph area.

Sheffield man, Connor Richards, pictured, tragically died after he was involved in a collision with a car during a car meet at Flixborough, near Scunthorpe, on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

A large number of vehicles had met at the Marks and Spencer’s car park in Scunthorpe for a static car meet before moving onto the Flixborough Industrial Estate in Scunthorpe, on Saturday, 24 September 2022, where police say numerous road traffic offences were committed including competitive driving.

Samuels, who was just 17-years-old at the time, was driving a red Ford Fiesta in excess of 70mph in a 30mph zone when he collided with another vehicle and then ploughed into several spectators of the event, causing fatal injuries to Connor,

Connor was taken to hospital following the collision and after spending five days in critical condition, sadly died as a result of his injuries.

A number of bystanders suffered injuries, some of which were serious as a result of the incident.

Lewis Samuels has been sentenced to five years in a young offenders institution and disqualified from driving for nine years and three months. Photo: Humberside Police | Humberside Police

Samuels, of The Blackthorns in Broughton, North Lincolnshire pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing at Grimsby Crown Court, and was sentenced on Monday, June 16.

He has been sentenced to five years in a young offenders institution and disqualified from driving for nine years and three months.

Sergeant Sean Hutchinson from Humberside Police Roads Policing Team, leading the investigation said: “As part of a number of lines of enquiry and specialist analysis of the collision, we were able to establish that Samuels was the driver of the Fiesta whilst it was being driven at excessive speeds in a built-up area of Flixborough before colliding with another vehicle not involved with the car meet, and ploughing into bystanders, and eventually killing Connor, all in a matter of seconds.

“Samuels suffered minor injuries as a result of his involvement in the collision and was arrested at the scene. He made a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road, showing complete disregard for the risk of danger to others. He wasn’t under the influence of drink or drugs, he was showing off, driving dangerously in an area full of pedestrians.

“This was a truly shocking incident that has left a family suffering a life sentence of pain that they will never recover from. Not only this, but Samuels has ruined his own life, and the ripple effect on his own family, friends, and loved ones is immeasurable. They will all be living with the fact he killed someone for the rest of their life.

“I would like to commend Connor’s family for their patience and strength throughout the entirety of the lengthy and complex investigation, and our thoughts remain with them as they no doubt relive the trauma of the events on a daily basis and continue to grieve the loss of their son who had the rest of his life ahead of him.

“I would also like to commend those who sustained serious injuries as a result of Samuel’s reckless actions that day. They continue to recover not only from their physical injuries but with the mental scars from that night, and I would like to commend them for their determination and courage in supporting officers throughout the course of the investigation and court proceedings.

“Every fatal collision we attend is a tragedy that didn’t need to happen, and behind every incident is a person – someone’s parent, partner, child, sibling, or best friend. In almost every case, it could have been prevented.

“Drivers like Samuels convince themselves they are invincible, exceeding speed limits thinking they will never be caught, or they will never lose control and hurt someone, or worse. But Samuels did, and he will be reminded of that every day as he spends the next five years in prison. Those attending such events have a responsibility to drive within the rules of the road or risk facing the consequences of their actions.

“We have recently launched our One Second Roads Crime campaign which isn’t just about prosecution, it’s about prevention. Once a life is lost or changed irreversibly, there’s no going back.

“Our message is simple: Drive safe, every time.”