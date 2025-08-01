This is the moment a young motorcyclist’s life was changed forever when a reckless driver senselessly ploughed into him at 50mph at a Rotherham car meet.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The young bike rider was one of dozens of motor enthusiasts who attended the ‘car meet’ outside the McLaren factory on Selden Way, on the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Catcliffe, on January 14, 2023.

Video footage captured a horror crash which cost a motorcyclist his leg | SYP

But, chaos erupted at around 8.30pm when the motorcyclist made a slow right turn from nearby Whittle Way onto Brunel Way - at the same moment Jack Wasteney, of Shireoaks, Worksop, chose to race down the straight in his souped-up VW Golf.

The graphic video above released by South Yorkshire police today (August 1) shows the moment the young man was sent cartwheeling through the air while pedestrians were hurt by flying debris. He later had his leg amputated in hospital.

Sparks can be seen spraying from Wasteney’s VW Golf as the crash unfolds while pedestrians scramble to safety.

Wasteney was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, and was disqualified from driving for five years.