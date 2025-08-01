Jack Wasteney: Watch 'appalling driving' that cost young motorcyclist his leg in horror 'car meet' crash
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT
The young bike rider was one of dozens of motor enthusiasts who attended the ‘car meet’ outside the McLaren factory on Selden Way, on the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Catcliffe, on January 14, 2023.
But, chaos erupted at around 8.30pm when the motorcyclist made a slow right turn from nearby Whittle Way onto Brunel Way - at the same moment Jack Wasteney, of Shireoaks, Worksop, chose to race down the straight in his souped-up VW Golf.
The graphic video above released by South Yorkshire police today (August 1) shows the moment the young man was sent cartwheeling through the air while pedestrians were hurt by flying debris. He later had his leg amputated in hospital.
Sparks can be seen spraying from Wasteney’s VW Golf as the crash unfolds while pedestrians scramble to safety.
Wasteney was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, and was disqualified from driving for five years.